Over 400K compromised in marketing, law firm breaches

SecurityWeek reports that Florida-based law firm Zumpano Patricios and Connecticut-based marketing software and services provider have been hit by separate cyberattacks that cumulatively compromised over 400,000 individuals.

Almost 280,000 have been affected by the May breach at healthcare provider-representing Zumpano Patricios, with the infiltration of its IT network resulting in the exposure of patients' names, birthdates, and Social Security numbers, as well as their providers' names, service dates, health insurer details, and payments received. Meanwhile, Cierant had data from over 232,000 people stolen following a Clop ransomware attack against vulnerable Cleo managed file transfer software instances late last year. Attackers have obtained file with personal and health data from third-party health plans, which may include individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, provider names, treatment-related dates, service descriptions, medical record and health plan beneficiary numbers, plan member account numbers, and premium details, according to Cierant.

