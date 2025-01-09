Breach, Data Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Over 360K impacted by Medusind breach

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Miami-based healthcare revenue cycle management service provider Medusind had data from 360,934 individuals exfiltrated following a cyberattack in December 2023, reports BleepingComputer.

Information compromised in the breach included not only names, birthdates, email addresses, and phone numbers, but also Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, taxpayer IDs, payment details, and health and health insurance and billing data, according to a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Impacted individuals, who were given two years of complimentary identity monitoring services, have been urged to be mindful of possible identity theft and suspicious credit report activity. Medusind's disclosure follows the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed overhaul to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that would require protected health information encryption, multi-factor authentication, and network segmentation among healthcare organizations amid mounting intrusions against the sector, including the massive ransomware attacks against UnitedHealth subsidiary Change Healthcare and Ascension Health last year.

Related

Database compromise confirmed by UN civil aviation agency

Unauthorized access to the database prompted the exfiltration of recruitment-related information from April 2016 to July 2024, including applicants' names, birthdates, email addresses, and employment history, but not their financial details, passports, credentials, and uploaded documents.

Gravy Analytics purportedly hacked

Additional details regarding the incident, which was initially reported by independent tech news outlet 404media, remain uncertain but cybersecurity researchers John Hammond of Huntress and Marley Smith of RedSense have confirmed the veracity of the nearly 1.4 GB of data exposed by the threat actor on the XSS website.

North American K-12 districts impacted by PowerSchool breach

Infiltration of PowerSchool's PowerSource customer support portal via stolen credentials enabled threat actors to access a maintenance access tool enabling entry to SIS instances and the eventual exfiltration of data such as names and addresses, as well as personally identifiable information, Social Security numbers, medical details, and grades, according to PowerSchool.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBlock CipherByteChecksumCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData Encryption Standard (DES)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Digital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds