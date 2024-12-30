Governance, Risk and Compliance, Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

Neuberger: Additional cybersecurity rules in HIPAA mulled

Anne Neuberger

Anne Neuberger is the deputy assistant to the president and the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology. (Marine Corps)

More stringent cybersecurity rules were noted by Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to be considered under a new version of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which has been deemed crucial following the significant ransomware intrusions against Change Healthcare and Ascension Health this year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Under a draft of the updated HIPAA poised to be released by the Department of Health and Human Services, healthcare organizations across the U.S. would be mandated to encrypt stored data, as well as conduct network monitoring and HIPAA compliance checks, according to Neuberger.

"The cost of not acting is not only high, it also endangers critical infrastructure and patient safety, and it carries other harmful consequences," said Neuberger, while justifying the need for nearly $9 billion to adopt the new rules in the first year and another $6 billion yearly between the second and fifth years of implementation.

Related

US prohibits data sales to adversarial nations

The U.S. Department of Justice has finalized a rule banning the sales of Americans' biometric, geolocation, health, genomic, and financial data, as well as U.S. government data to adversarial nations, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba, which was initially proposed as part of a February executive order, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Over $170M cyber, IT contract given by Texas to SAIC

U.S. technology integrator company Science Applications International Corporation has been given a $170.9 million IT and cybersecurity service contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources after the firm's services were sought by California, Colorado, and Virginia, reports StateScoop.

North Korean hackers, organization sanctioned over illicit cyber activities

CyberScoop reports that South Korea has moved to impose economic sanctions against 15 North Koreans allegedly part of the country's Ministry of Munitions Industry and the Chosun Geumjeong Economic Information Technology Exchange Corporation over their roles in the global fake IT worker scheme that facilitated widespread cryptocurrency exfiltration and other cyberattacks meant to support North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds