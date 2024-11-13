Breach, Data Security

Over 300K Presbyterian Healthcare patients hit by third-party breach

Share
AI technologies in enhancing healthcare data security.

(Adobe Stock)

New Mexico-based nonprofit Presbyterian Healthcare Services had 305,088 patients' protected health information stolen after its law firm Thompson Coburn was compromised in late May, reports SecurityWeek.

Included in the data exfiltrated from Thompson Coburn's systems were individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, medical record and patient account numbers, treatment or prescription details, clinical information, medical provider details, and health insurance information, said the law firm in a disclosure to the Department of Health and Human Services. Additional details regarding the incident have not been provided by Thompson Coburn, which only noted the absence of evidence suggesting illicit use of the stolen data as it provided impacted individuals with complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Whether other organizations have been impacted by the third-party breach, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation, remains to be seen.

Related

US indicts alleged Snowflake hackers

Both Moucka, also known as waif, catist, judische, and cllyels, and Binns, also known as j_irdev1337 and irdev, have not only obtained 50 billion sensitive call and text records from a major telecommunications firm believed to be AT&T but also extorted nearly $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from at least three of their victims between November 2023 and early October.

Toll of Form I-9 Compliance breach grows

Such a figure represents a significant increase from the nearly 97,000 and almost 27,000 individuals reported by Form I-9 Compliance to have been affected by the data breach, which was identified in April and publicly disclosed in May, in earlier filings with the Maine AGO.

Set Forth hack compromises 1.5M individuals

Infiltration of Forth's systems resulted in the compromise of names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and addresses, said the firm in its filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, which also noted its immediate action to remediate the incident.

Related Terms

Block CipherByteCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDiffie-HellmanDigital Envelope

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.