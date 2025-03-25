Interpol has announced that 306 suspected cybercriminals across Africa have been arrested as part of the global Operation Red Card from November 2024 to February 2025, BleepingComputer reports. Aside from the detainment of individuals believed to have been part of African cybercrime rings, Operation Red Card which was conducted by Interpol alongside law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, Benin, Cte d'Ivoire, South Africa, Rwanda, Togo, and Zambia, as well as cybersecurity firms Kaspersky, Group-IB, and Trend Micro also led to the sequestration of 1,842 devices purportedly leveraged to facilitate malicious investment, messaging, and mobile banking schemes, according to the Interpol. "The success of Operation Red Card demonstrates the power of international cooperation in combating cybercrime, which knows no borders and can have devastating effects on individuals and communities," said Interpol Cybercrime Directorate Head Neal Jetton. Such a development comes months after Interpol reported to have arrested over a thousand individuals suspected to be involved in cybercrime as part of Operation Serengeti.
Over 300 African cybercriminals apprehended in global operation
