Cloud Security, Privacy

Over 1M individuals impacted by Valley News Live data leak

AWS - Amazon Web Services

(Adobe Stock)

North Dakota-based TV station Valley News Live had more than 1.8 million files from its job portal leaked due to a misconfigured Amazon AWS S3 storage bucket, according to Cybernews.

Over a million of the exposed files were applicants' resumes and CVs containing names, phone numbers, home and email addresses, birthdates, employment histories, educational backgrounds, and social media links, more than 50% of which were gathered between 2017 and 2024, reported Cybernews researchers, who warned about the potential cybersecurity risks stemming from the leaked details.

"The exposed data includes highly sensitive personal identifiers, creating numerous attack vectors for cybercriminals, where personal information can be used to create synthetic identities or fraudulent accounts," said researchers, who added that the Gray Television subsidiary has yet to respond to the notifications they have given.

Organizations have also been urged to limit public access, leverage AWS Key Management Service for encryption keys, adopt server-side encryption and SSL/TLS protocols, and adhere to best practices to avoid leaks stemming from unsecured servers.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AnonymizationBasic AuthenticationBiometricsChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Cloud ComputingDigest AuthenticationGeolocationGreynetIdentity TheftInference Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds