Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Ransomware

AWS S3 buckets subjected to Codefinger encryption attacks

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Attacks encrypting Amazon Web Services' S3 bucket data through server-side encryption with customer-provided keys have been launched by newly emergent threat operation Codefinger against a pair of AWS native software developers since December, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

After obtaining AWS account credentials and their encryption keys, Codefinger proceeds to remove targeted organizations' access to the accounts and seek payment for the keys, according to an analysis from Halcyon researchers, who noted that ransom payment is the only means to facilitate data recovery following the intrusion. "By utilizing AWS native services, they achieve encryption in a way that is both secure and unrecoverable without their cooperation. While SSE-C has been available since 2014, this appears to be a novel use of the feature by ransomware operators," said researchers. AWS has noted its immediate notification of customers with exposed keys, which have been urged to examine reported key exposures and implement quarantine policies.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BotnetBrute ForceCloud ComputingCovert ChannelsDenial of ServiceDrive-by DownloadDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksGoogle HackingHybrid Attack

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds