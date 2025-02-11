Ransomware, Data Security, Breach

Over 120K impacted by Memorial Hospital & Manor ransomware attack

Georgia-based Memorial Hospital & Manor had information from 120,085 patients stolen following a November ransomware attack claimed by the Embargo ransomware operation to have resulted in the exfiltration of 1.15 TB of data, SecurityWeek reports.

Infiltration of rural hospital's systems led to the theft of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, and medical history and treatment data, said Memorial Hospital & Manor in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All impacted individuals are already being informed of the breach and have been given complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services for a year, the hospital noted. While there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of the compromised information — which had already been exposed by Embargo on its leak site — affected people have been warned of potential targeting in phishing and other social engineering intrusions.

