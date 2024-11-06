Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Ransomware attack disrupts Georgia hospital’s EHR system

Georgia-based Memorial Hospital & Manor had its electronic health record system taken down following a ransomware attack claimed by the Embargo ransomware group, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident and examination of recovery options are underway, according to the hospital, which emphasized that the attack is not expected to impact patient care. "Please bear with us as you may experience longer wait times when you come to either the hospital or physician offices as we are working on a paper-based process," said the hospital. Additional details regarding the extent of the breach have not been provided but Embargo admitted to having stolen 1.15 TB of data from the hospital's systems, which would be exposed if no ransom is provided by Friday. Such a development comes after the nascent ransomware-as-a-service operation took responsibility for intrusions against Idaho-based Weiser Memorial Hospital and California-based NorthBay Vacaville Hospital.

