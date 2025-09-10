Over 10K impacted by New York Blood Center ransomware hack

New York Blood Center , which is among the biggest independent blood banks across the U.S., had data from 10,557 individuals pilfered following a January ransomware incident, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attackers who infiltrated New York Blood Center's network from January 20 to 26 were able to pilfer not only patients' names, health details, and test results but also certain current and former employees' Social Security numbers, government ID cards, driver's licenses, and financial account information, said the nonprofit on its website.

Data breach notices have only been sent by New York Blood Center to impacted individuals beginning Friday, more than a month after the investigation was completed at the end of June. Questions regarding the incident have been accommodated by a dedicated call center established by the organization.

New York Blood Center's breach disclosure comes after ransomware attacks against fellow blood donation and testing firms Synnovis, OneBlood, and the South African national lab service during the past year.