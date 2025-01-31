New York Blood Center disrupted by ransomware intrusion

New York Blood Center Enterprises, one of the leading independent blood centers across the U.S., had its blood drives and donation center activities deferred following a ransomware attack, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



"At this time, we do not have a specific timetable for system restoration. We are working diligently with third-party experts to restore our systems as quickly and safely as possible," said NYBCe, which noted ongoing acceptance of blood donations but warned of potentially "longer than normal" processing times following the incident.

Such a development comes amid mounting cyberattacks against blood centers and pathology service providers, with nonprofit blood donation service OneBlood recently disclosing the compromise of its patients' names and Social Security numbers following a July ransomware attack that triggered critical blood shortage protocols.

Separate ransomware intrusions have also impacted UK pathology services provider Synnovis and South Africa's National Health Laboratory Service last year.