Over 1.9M impacted by Anne Arundel Dermatology breach

Maryland-based managed dermatology group Anne Arundel Dermatology had information from more than 1.9 million individuals compromised following a months-long data breach this year, reports Security Affairs.
Infiltration of AAD's systems between February 14 and May 13 allowed threat actors to access individuals' personal and health data, according to the dermatology services provider's data breach notification. "While we do not know whether the third party actually viewed or exfiltrated your information, we are sending you this notice as a precaution and to encourage you to take steps to monitor your information. At this time, we are not aware of any misuse of or fraudulent activity relating to anyones personal or health information as a result of this incident," said AAD, which has already moved to provide two years' of complimentary identity protection services to people affected by the incident. AAD's disclosure comes after Arizona-based nonprofit federally qualified health center North Country HealthCare had data from 600,000 patients claimed to have been stolen by the Stormous ransomware gang.
