Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security
Stormous ransomware lays claim on North Country HealthCare hack
Arizona-based nonprofit federally qualified health center North Country HealthCare had data from 600,000 patients purportedly stolen by the pro-Russian Stormous ransomware operation, Security Affairs reports.
Infiltration of North Country HealthCare's systems allegedly enabled the exfiltration of personally identifiable information, protected health information, clinic details, diagnostic codes, and provider data, according to a report from the HIPAA Journal. "They include full name, date of birth, gender, phone number, clinic name, visit date/location, insurance provider, ICD code, and a description of the diagnosis," said the report. All of the files have already been published on Stormous's data leak site after the group initially listed the sale of information belonging to 100,000 individuals while releasing the remainder for free. At least 150 organizations worldwide have already been targeted by the Stormous ransomware gang since its emergence more than three years ago, with most of the group's attacks aimed at the healthcare, hospitality, technology, business services, and government sectors.
