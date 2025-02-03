Over 1.5M compromised in regional health system intrusions

More than 1.5 million individuals had their data exfiltrated in separate data breaches against regional healthcare systems Community Health Center in Connecticut and NorthBay Health Corporation in California disclosed to state regulators last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Months-long infiltration of the Community Health Center's network, which was eventually discovered earlier last month, resulted in the compromise of over 1.060 million current and former patients' names, phone numbers, addresses, Social Security numbers, treatment information, and health insurance details, said the health system in a breach notification, which emphasized that none of the said data had been deleted or encrypted. "We believe we stopped the criminal hacker’s access within hours, and that there is no current threat to our systems," said Community Health Center. On the other hand, NorthBay Healthcare confirmed that 569,012 people had their financial, medical, and health insurance details, as well as SSNs and passport and credit or debit card numbers stolen following an Embargo ransomware attack against its systems between January and April.