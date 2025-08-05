Orca expands cloud security to on-prem environments

The Fast Mode reports that Orca Security has unveiled a major upgrade to its platform, introducing the first full-spectrum runtime protection solution for hybrid cloud environments.

This expansion enhances its existing Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) by extending coverage beyond public clouds like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to include private and on-premise environments. As hybrid cloud adoption accelerates, expected to reach 90% of organizations by 2027, according to Gartner, CIOs and CISOs are grappling with fragmented security frameworks, visibility gaps, and regulatory compliance challenges. Orca's latest capabilities aim to resolve these complexities by delivering real-time threat detection, particularly for sophisticated attacks like container escapes and privilege escalations. The update also introduces Windows runtime protection and an AI-powered assistant for faster threat investigation and response. By enhancing its agentless-first architecture, Orca offers unified security across diverse infrastructures, addressing both operational efficiency and data protection. This move aligns with enterprise shifts toward cost-effective, privacy-conscious cloud strategies as AI deployments evolve.