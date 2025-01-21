New Orca Sensor by Orca Security enhances cloud runtime protection

Orca Security has launched Orca Sensor, a lightweight, non-intrusive security tool integrated with its Orca Cloud Security Platform that enhances runtime visibility and protection across cloud environments, according to SiliconAngle.

The solution builds on Orca Cloud Security's SideScanning methodology to provide comprehensive risk detection for Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and Elastic Container Service clusters, and uses an approach based on the extended Berkeley Packet Filter to deliver real-time detection and monitoring capabilities. The service combines data on workload vulnerabilities, malware, misconfiguration, and file integrity with threat intelligence and contextual insights to help security teams prioritize alerts based on business impact and exposure. The solution also supports advanced threat detection across DNS, files, networks, and processes, ensuring broad runtime protection for diverse cloud assets. Finally, Orca Sensor features automatic updates to minimize maintenance and offers customizable policies for tailored security management. The platform itself extends coverage to major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Kubernetes, and Alibaba Cloud.