IAM Technologies, AI/ML, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Okta advances AI agent governance and identity security

Enterprises are increasingly integrating AI agent governance into their identity security workflows to manage automated tasks across complex digital environments, according to Silicon Angle latest report.

As AI agents perform actions across various applications, organizations face challenges in maintaining oversight beyond initial login procedures. During the Oktane event, industry experts emphasized that securing these agents requires a shift toward shared architecture and runtime controls. Okta Inc. introduced its Agent Gateway to provide inline governance, allowing the company to authorize specific agent actions rather than just managing access.

This approach is supported by the Blueprint Alliance, which seeks to establish industry-wide standards for securing agentic stacks. Cooperation between vendors, such as the integration between Okta and 1Password, ensures that authorization contexts remain consistent as agents move between tasks. Furthermore, companies like ServiceNow are working to tie agent containment to specific business processes.

Organizations such as the PGA of America and Vanderbilt University are leveraging these frameworks to simplify infrastructure and apply existing governance models to new AI identities. These developments highlight a broader industry movement toward collaborative security, where vendors must align to support the secure, scalable deployment of AI agents within enterprise environments.

Source: Silicon Angle

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Basic AuthenticationBritish Standard 7799Certificate-Based AuthenticationData CustodianDigest AuthenticationDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Form-Based AuthenticationKerberosLightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)Mutual Authentication

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