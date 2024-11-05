Nokia purportedly breached by IntelBroker

Hackread reports that major Finnish multinational telecommunications firm Nokia had its internal data claimed to have been compromised by IntelBroker, which has peddled the stolen information for $20,000.

Infiltration of systems belonging to a third-party contractor for internal tool development enabled the exfiltration of Nokia's source code, RSA and SSH keys, SMTP accounts, Bitbucket logins, hardcoded credentials, and webhooks, but not its customer data, said IntelBroker in a post on BreachForums, which also included a file tree detailing the internal operations of Nokia to validate the incident. Meanwhile, Nokia has already launched a probe to look into the alleged data breach of IntelBroker. "To date, our investigation has found no evidence that any of our systems or data being impacted. We continue to closely monitor the situation," said a Nokia spokesperson. Such a development comes after IntelBroker took responsibility for attacks against Europol, Acuity, Home Depot, Robert Half, Facebook Marketplace, and the Los Angeles International Airport.