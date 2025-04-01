AI-powered agents bolster Microsoft’s security capabilities

Microsoft is expanding its AI-driven security capabilities with six new Security Copilot agents designed to enhance phishing prevention, identity management, and data security, Cloud Wars reports.

Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of security, emphasized that AI-driven cyber defense is essential as Microsoft Threat Intelligence processes 84 trillion signals daily, enabling proactive threat detection.

The new agents integrate with Microsoft Defender, Purview, Entra, Intune, and Security Copilot, providing automated alert triage, vulnerability remediation, and real-time threat intelligence to improve response times.

Additionally, Microsoft is partnering with companies like OneTrust and BlueVoyant to introduce third-party AI security agents that strengthen security ecosystems.

Beyond these developments, Microsoft has bolstered phishing protection in Teams, enhanced AI-powered security analytics, and strengthened its AI security posture across multi-cloud environments.

Jakkal highlighted Microsoft’s commitment to its Secure Future Initiative, stating that the company aims to provide “industry-leading AI” for end-to-end security. The latest advancements underscore Microsoft's strategy to leverage AI for autonomous security management, governance, and risk mitigation.