Ransomware, Phishing, Threat Intelligence

New Yorkers targeted by new ‘Inflation Refund’ smishing campaign

BleepingComputer reports that individuals across New York have been subjected to a new smishing campaign exploiting the state's "Inflation Refund Initiative," which was launched to curb the impact of inflation among qualified taxpayers. Attacks involved the distribution of a text message purportedly from the state's Department of Taxation and Finance that warned recipients of potential refund forfeiture should they fail to provide payment details to a provided link, which redirects to a fake page of the department with a "Check Refund" button. Clicking on the button opens another page that seeks recipients' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and other personal details, which could be used for illicit cyber activity. Such a scam has already prompted a warning from Gov. Kathy Hochul. "New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements. With scams targeting the state's inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information," said Hochul.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBlack HatBrute ForceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpSecGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds