BleepingComputer reports that individuals across New York have been subjected to a new smishing campaign exploiting the state's "Inflation Refund Initiative," which was launched to curb the impact of inflation among qualified taxpayers. Attacks involved the distribution of a text message purportedly from the state's Department of Taxation and Finance that warned recipients of potential refund forfeiture should they fail to provide payment details to a provided link, which redirects to a fake page of the department with a "Check Refund" button. Clicking on the button opens another page that seeks recipients' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and other personal details, which could be used for illicit cyber activity. Such a scam has already prompted a warning from Gov. Kathy Hochul. "New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements. With scams targeting the state's inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information," said Hochul.
Ransomware, Phishing, Threat Intelligence
New Yorkers targeted by new ‘Inflation Refund’ smishing campaign
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds