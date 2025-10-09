Threat Intelligence, Phishing
Smishing attacks exploit trusted brand names
A new wave of smishing attacks is exploiting user trust by embedding well-known brand names such as FedEx and Microsoft into deceptive URLs and group text messages, according to recent security analyses, GBHackers News reports. Attackers are placing company names before the @ symbol in malicious links, like "fedex@soogb[.]xin," to make them appear legitimate, while group texts showing multiple recipients lend further credibility. Once victims click the link, they are prompted to download trojanized Android or Windows installers that deploy malware including Orcus RAT and Cerberus, capable of stealing credentials, intercepting authentication codes, and spreading via contact lists. Threat actors are also aging their domains for months before use to evade security filters and are leveraging Rich Communication Services (RCS) features to mimic official messages. Experts urge organizations to adopt deep URL inspection, block newly created domains, and work with carriers to authenticate sender IDs and dismantle malicious infrastructure before it spreads further.
