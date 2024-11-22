Business continuity, Incident Response

New Microsoft tool allows remote fixes for unbootable devices

SecurityWeek reports that the widespread Windows outage stemming from a botched CrowdStrike Falcon update earlier this year has prompted Microsoft to unveil its new Quick Machine Recovery tool that would enable remote restoration of unbootable devices through targeted Windows Update fixes.

"This remote recovery will unblock your employees from broad issues much faster than what has been possible in the past," said Microsoft of the tool, which is poised to be introduced in the Windows Insider Program early next year, during this year's Ignite conference. Microsoft also advanced the implementation of Safe Deployment Practices, which involve gradual security product updates and minimization of adverse update impact, among anti-malware vendors. "This change will help security developers provide a high level of security, easier recovery, and there will be less impact to Windows in the event of a crash or mistake. A private preview will be made available for our security product ecosystem in July 2025," Microsoft said.

