Veeam Software has launched a disaster recovery solution for Microsoft Hyper-V users as part of its Veeam Data Platform, aimed at strengthening data resilience and business continuity, reports Tech Edition.The new Veeam Recovery Orchestrator streamlines the creation, management, and testing of disaster recovery plans, enabling swift data recovery during outages or cyberattacks. This addition builds on Veeam’s existing capabilities, including malware scanning, Indicators of Compromise detection, and proactive threat monitoring.Available through Veeam Data Platform Premium, the solution enhances data portability by allowing businesses to orchestrate recovery for Hyper-V machines and migrate other workloads to Hyper-V. This is particularly beneficial for organizations transitioning from VMware vSphere, offering a seamless migration without service disruptions. Other key features include automated data movement across platforms, flexible migration options, and structured recovery plans that ensure compliance and operational efficiency. With support for both VMware and Hyper-V, Veeam enables businesses to maintain continuity, reduce downtime, and safeguard critical data against cyber threats and operational failures.
Veeam releases new orchestration, disaster recovery tool for Microsoft Hyper-V
(Adobe Stock)
