National Presto Industries impacted by cyber intrusion

Wisconsin-based home appliance manufacturer National Presto Industries had its operations impeded following a system outage stemming from a cyberattack on Mar. 1, SecurityWeek reports.

Aside from affecting shipping and receiving, such an intrusion has also disrupted manufacturing, phone lines, and certain back-office activities while also potentially impacting its financials, said National Presto Industries in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The registrant has implemented temporary measures to maintain critical functions while systems are being restored," noted the firm.

Additional details regarding the attack were not provided by National Presto Industries — which has been producing household appliances, fire extinguishers, ammunition products and artillery, and early warning systems under its three business divisions — amid an ongoing investigation into the extent of the incident alongside third-party cybersecurity experts.

Ransomware has been suspected to have caused the outage experienced by National Presto Industries but the company has yet to respond to such a claim.