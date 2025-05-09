MSP

New Inlayer tool simplifies Teams migrations

Inlayer has launched a new integration between its Phonism device management platform and Microsoft Teams, aimed at helping managed service providers streamline the provisioning, configuration, and security of Teams-compatible devices, according to MSP Today.

As Microsoft Teams becomes essential for modern workplace communication, businesses increasingly depend on MSPs to manage complex deployments and migrations. Inlayers solution provides zero-touch provisioning, bulk configuration changes, remote tracking, and real-time device management, making large-scale rollouts more efficient and secure. CEO Greg DiFraia said the integration simplifies migrations while lowering costs and complexity, describing it as solving a major challenge for Teams users. The platforms automation capabilities also minimize manual effort and errors, delivering a ready-to-use experience immediately upon sign-in. Industry leaders such as Calltower and Teledynamics praised the platform for enhancing the partner and customer experience. Inlayer claims its integration can cut device onboarding time and costs by up to 100 times and reduce labor needs by 95%, offering significant value to MSPs and enterprise clients alike.

