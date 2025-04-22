New Illumio tool tracks cloud threats in real time

Illumio has launched Illumio Insights, a cloud detection and response tool that uses an AI-powered security graph to help organizations track, analyze, and contain threats in real time across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, according to a report by Tech Edition

Designed to boost threat visibility and response efficiency, the solution empowers SOC teams and analysts by mapping out all connections, classifying traffic, and identifying lateral movement of potential attacks. Its agentless architecture ensures rapid deployment and immediate observability across millions of workloads. Illumio Insights also supports instant threat containment, reducing both detection and response times.

According to CEO Andrew Rubin, the system “connects the dots” and helps security teams “find every needle in every haystack.” Integrated with Illumio Segmentation, the tool forms a core component of the company’s breach containment platform. IDC’s Frank Dickson noted that such AI-driven capabilities are transforming cybersecurity, offering smarter and faster protection. Early adopters like Mondi Group report improved compliance, control, and risk reduction from the tool.