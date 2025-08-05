New Illumio tool maps and quarantines threats

Illumio has officially launched Illumio Insights, a new AI-driven cybersecurity solution designed to detect and contain lateral movement threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Security Brief Australia reports.

Part of the broader Illumio Platform, the tool uses a security graph architecture to offer real-time threat detection, risk visualization, and one-click isolation for compromised systems. During its private preview, users uncovered previously hidden risks such as misconfigured services, unsanctioned east-west traffic, and unauthorized LLM usage. The product introduces capabilities like Country Insights for geographical threat mapping, Quarantine Dashboard for rapid containment, and Resource View for streamlined investigation. Experts from Deloitte, World Wide Technology, and DrZeroTrust praised its visibility, segmentation, and adaptive response to complex infrastructures. CEO Andrew Rubin emphasized that the solution addresses "the biggest gap in cybersecurity today," which is visibility. By working in tandem with Illumio Segmentation, Insights enhances breach containment and accelerates incident response, offering enterprises a scalable, proactive approach to modern cyber threats and evolving compliance demands.