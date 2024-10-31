Governance, Risk and Compliance, Zero trust

Official details key cyber policy priorities for 2025

Share
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

CyberScoop reports that accelerating zero trust and bolstering operational visibility have been noted by interim Federal Chief Information Security Officer Mike Duffy to be among the U.S.'s leading cybersecurity policy priorities for the following year.

Improving operational visibility involves federal agencies utilizing current investments to ensure visibility across different environments and reduce risk, said Duffy at this year's CyberTalks. Federal cyber policy will also be focusing on strengthening secure cloud environments through the Secure Cloud Business Applications Project of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and ensuring readiness for post-quantum cryptography. "It's critically important for agencies to be thoughtful about their inventories, how they are planning for migration of their critical systems to PQC, considering what the future holds and what the next steps can be," said Duffy, who also noted persistent efforts on establishing foundational governance mechanisms for secure software development and artificial intelligence, as well as advancing anti-phishing efforts.

Related

UN cybercrime treaty changes sought by lawmakers

Aside from enabling surveillance that curtails individuals' privacy rights, the UN cybercrime treaty — which has already been approved by the body's Ad Hoc Committee on Cybercrime — also requires the gathering and sharing of private internet user data with other countries that could legitimate authoritarian nations' partnerships.

Related Events

Related Terms

Asymmetric WarfareBusiness Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.