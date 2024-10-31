Official details key cyber policy priorities for 2025

CyberScoop reports that accelerating zero trust and bolstering operational visibility have been noted by interim Federal Chief Information Security Officer Mike Duffy to be among the U.S.'s leading cybersecurity policy priorities for the following year.

Improving operational visibility involves federal agencies utilizing current investments to ensure visibility across different environments and reduce risk, said Duffy at this year's CyberTalks. Federal cyber policy will also be focusing on strengthening secure cloud environments through the Secure Cloud Business Applications Project of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and ensuring readiness for post-quantum cryptography. "It's critically important for agencies to be thoughtful about their inventories, how they are planning for migration of their critical systems to PQC, considering what the future holds and what the next steps can be," said Duffy, who also noted persistent efforts on establishing foundational governance mechanisms for secure software development and artificial intelligence, as well as advancing anti-phishing efforts.