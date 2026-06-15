Gigamon and Zscaler integrate network telemetry with zero-trust access

Gigamon Inc. announced an integration of its network telemetry with Zscaler Inc.'s zero-trust access service. This collaboration aims to provide security teams with visibility into user actions within private applications after access has been granted, rather than solely focusing on initial access authentication, with further coverage provided by Silicon Angle.

The integration connects Zscaler Private Access, which grants application access based on identity and policy without users landing on the corporate network, with Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence. Gigamon's tool analyzes network traffic, extracting close to 6,000 attributes including DNS queries, SSL certificate data, and latency. This detailed metadata, combined with Zscaler's access records, allows for faster detection of lateral movement, validation of least-privilege rules, and accelerated investigations within SIEM and NDR tools.

A Gigamon survey indicated that 45% of IT and security leaders rank visibility as their primary security challenge. The integration is currently in limited access for customers using both products.