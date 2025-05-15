New Cybersecurity Skills Framework seeks to bolster enterprise talent readiness

SiliconANGLE reports that persistent enterprise cybersecurity talent lapses amid increasingly advanced cybersecurity threats have prompted the Linux Foundation, Open Source Security Foundation, and Linux Foundation Education to introduce a new free Cybersecurity Skills Framework.
Aside from bolstering enterprise leaders' awareness of needed cybersecurity skills and organizational knowledge gaps, Cybersecurity Skills Framework also establishes cybersecurity expectations across multiple proficiency levels based on various standards, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agencys National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Framework and the Defense Department's Directive 8140. "Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and closing the skills gap is essential to building secure systems at scale. The OpenSSF Cybersecurity Skills Framework provides a clear, actionable roadmap for equipping technical teams with the right knowledge to protect our digital infrastructure, thus raising the bar for security readiness across the industry," said OpenSSF Governing Board Chair Arun Gupta, who is also vice president of developer programs at Intel.
