New bill seeks unified energy cyber response

In response to mounting cybersecurity risks targeting critical infrastructure, two U.S. Senators have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at bolstering cyber resilience across the energy sector, Industrial Cyber reports.
The Energy Threat Analysis Program Act, introduced by Senators Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, would expand and formalize the role of the Department of Energys Energy Threat Analysis Center in coordinating cyber threat intelligence between federal agencies and private-sector energy operators. If passed, the bill would empower the Center to act as a central hub for real-time threat assessments and response strategies, aligning efforts across the DOE, CISA, the intelligence community, and industry stakeholders. Risch emphasized the urgency of proactive defense, citing Idahos leadership via the Idaho National Lab, while Hickenlooper called for grid modernization to secure the nations energy future. The initiative gains added relevance following a widespread blackout in Spain and Portugal, which raised international concern over potential cyber vulnerabilities in power grids.
The Energy Threat Analysis Program Act, introduced by Senators Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, would expand and formalize the role of the Department of Energys Energy Threat Analysis Center in coordinating cyber threat intelligence between federal agencies and private-sector energy operators. If passed, the bill would empower the Center to act as a central hub for real-time threat assessments and response strategies, aligning efforts across the DOE, CISA, the intelligence community, and industry stakeholders. Risch emphasized the urgency of proactive defense, citing Idahos leadership via the Idaho National Lab, while Hickenlooper called for grid modernization to secure the nations energy future. The initiative gains added relevance following a widespread blackout in Spain and Portugal, which raised international concern over potential cyber vulnerabilities in power grids.