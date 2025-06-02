Threat Intelligence, Network Security, Critical Infrastructure Security

Major DDoS attack disrupts Moscow’s internet services

Major Russian internet service provider ASVT has disclosed being impacted by a significant distributed denial-of-service attack, which has interrupted internet access in Moscow and other nearby areas since Tuesday, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Internet service restoration efforts are already being conducted alongside Roskomnadzor, the country's communications regulator, noted ASVT, which has named Ukraine's IT Army hacktivist operation as the perpetrator of the intrusion. Such a development comes more than two months after Lovit, another Russian ISP, reported having internet access to 200,000 individuals in Moscow and St. Petersburg disrupted after a cyberattack that was claimed by the IT Army. Attacks against Russian telecommunications firms have been on the rise since the Russia-Ukraine war, with Nodex and Rostelecom, which is Russia's leading provider, claimed to have been compromised by the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance and Silent Crow hacking groups, respectively, earlier this year.

