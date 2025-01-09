Network-ruining cyberattack disclosed by Russian ISP after Ukrainian hacker claims

Russian internet service provider Nodex has confirmed having its infrastructure "destroyed" following a cyberattack earlier this week claimed by the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance hacktivist group, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite restoring many of its customers' internet services after recovering its DHCP server, Nodex has yet to detail when its operations would return to normal. Analysis of the intrusion by NetBlocks revealed Nodex having its fixed-line and mobile service connectivity crumble on Tuesday midnight. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Cyber Alliance — which previously took responsibility for attacks against a Russian city's admin network and the country's national card payment system — asserted that it completely compromised Nodex's network and data. Such a development comes after Ukraine's military intelligence agency, or HUR, admitted to targeting Russia's railway system operator and major Russian bank Gazprombank in recent attacks, which were not confirmed by either entity.