Italian websites subjected to pro-Russian DDoS attack campaign

Security Affairs reports that numerous Italian websites — including those of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turin Transport Group, and the Linate and Malpensa airports — have been compromised as part of a distributed denial-of-service attack by pro-Russian hacktivist operation NoName057, which noted the intrusions to have been launched in retaliation of "Italian Russophobes."



Operations of the targeted airports were not impacted by the intrusions, which were regarded by Italian Postal and Communications Police Service, or CNAIPIC, Director Ivano Gabrielli to be more aimed at increasing attacker visibility than disruptions amid ongoing investigations.

"These are cyclical attacks carried out by groups that support and align with Russia’s war in Ukraine, targeting countries that take an international stance in support of Ukraine. With the renewed support for Ukraine from the Italian government, this group has resumed targeting certain Italian websites," said Gabrielli.

Such a development follows NoName057's global targeting of government and critical infrastructure since March 2022.