Netskope promotes SASE as answer to cloud threats

Netskope is warning that traditional security architectures are no longer sufficient for businesses operating in an era shaped by AI, SaaS, and dispersed workforces, reports Back End News.

"Trying to handle all these demands with outdated security and networking architectures has forced technology leaders to make sacrifices: an inferior security posture, or a degraded user experience. Often both," said Bob Gilbert, Netskope's vice president of strategy, in an interview with Back End News.

With an estimated 330 quintillion bytes of data generated daily, legacy systems often create conflicts between security and performance, prompting employees to bypass controls and heightening risk.

Netskope argues that the multi-layered, multi-pass tools many enterprises deploy introduce cost, inefficiency, and gaps attackers can exploit. Instead, the company promotes its single-pass Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, powered by its NewEdge infrastructure across 117 global data centers.

By integrating AI-driven threat detection and predictive capabilities, Netskope says it can deliver stronger protection without compromising speed, user experience, or governance.