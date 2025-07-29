Federal agencies embrace SASE for zero trust

As federal agencies modernize their IT strategies, Secure Access Service Edge is becoming essential for combining cloud-native security and networking in a unified framework, FedTech Magazine reports.

Agencies like the Veterans Administration, FCC, and Department of Justice are deploying SASE platforms from vendors such as Zscaler and Netskope to reduce latency, enhance user experience, and enforce zero-trust policies. According to VA press secretary Pete Kasperowicz, SASE helps address legacy infrastructure burdens and supports distributed identity systems despite internal cultural resistance. IEEE's Kayne McGladrey adds that SASE’s cloud-native architecture optimizes performance while reducing costs by replacing capital-intensive on-premises tools. The FCC reports a 70% cost reduction after implementing Zscaler, while the DOJ highlights proactive security advantages, including real-time monitoring and containment of threats. Experts stress that software-defined WAN is foundational to SASE’s success, enabling centralized control and scalable security across dispersed networks. SASE is helping federal agencies streamline operations while reducing cyber risk and IT expenses.