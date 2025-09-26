Neon call-recording app shut down after data exposure

TechCrunch reports that viral call-recording app Neon, which pays users for recorded audio, has been taken down following a security issue that enabled indiscriminate phone number, call recording, and transcript access.

Such a vulnerability was uncovered after TechCrunch researchers, who after creating a new user account and using the Burp Suite network traffic analysis tool, noted that Neon revealed their most recent calls and earnings from each call, as well as a text-based transcript of the call. Further analysis showed Neon servers to produce information from users' calls, as well as public web links to raw audio files.

After being informed of the bug, Neon founder Kiam moved to shutdown the app.

"Your data privacy is our number one priority, and we want to make sure it is fully secure even during this period of rapid growth. Because of this, we are temporarily taking the app down to add extra layers of security," said Kiam in an email to users.