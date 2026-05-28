OWASP recently launched a new hands-on training platform designed to help developers and security teams better understand how AI agents can be manipulated — and how to defend them.

The platform simulates a financial services vendor management system powered by large language models and AI agents that can process invoices, onboard vendors, detect fraud and communicate autonomously. Participants interact with the system from multiple perspectives — including vendor, administrator and attacker — to explore how threats emerge in real-world AI workflows.

The OWASP team behind FinBot’s creation , SAP’s Helen Oakley and Straiker’s Venkata Sai Kishore Modalavalasa, described it as a practical companion to its broader work on AI security standards, including the upcoming OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications 2026 framework. While the framework offers guidance for securing AI agents, FinBot provides a live environment where developers can observe attacks and defenses in action.

The training environment focuses on risks that go beyond traditional chatbot misuse. Challenges include prompt injection, tool misuse, policy bypass, data exfiltration, privilege escalation and remote code execution. Scenarios are mapped to multiple security frameworks, including the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications, CWE and MITRE ATLAS.

One of the platform’s core lessons is that vulnerabilities in agentic AI systems often originate indirectly. According to the project documentation, malicious instructions can be embedded in invoices, company names or uploaded documents, then later consumed by administrative AI systems as trusted data.

FinBot also explores supply chain risks tied to AI tooling . In one scenario, users can tamper with descriptions for MCP tool servers — external tools AI agents rely on to complete tasks — to influence how the agents behave. The exercise demonstrates how compromised tools or dependencies can manipulate trusted AI systems without directly attacking the platform itself.

The platform automatically tracks user progress and detects successful exploits in real time, removing the need for manual flag submission commonly used in traditional CTF competitions.

FinBot was previewed earlier this year at the OWASP GenAI Security Summit during RSAC 2026 and later demonstrated at AppSec Village, where organizers used the environment to showcase how AI agents can fail under adversarial conditions.

Project organizers said the effort is community-driven and intended to evolve alongside the rapidly growing ecosystem of AI agents and autonomous systems.