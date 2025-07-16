Nebraska school district loses $1.8M to phishing attack

Officials at Nebraska's Broken Bow Public Schools have reported the school district losing $1.8 million following a phishing intrusion that exploited an ongoing construction project, according to Cybernews.
Attackers masquerading as a "trusted vendor" had sent a malicious email containing a bogus invoice for the project, which then resulted in the fraudulent Automated Clearing House transfer of funds, said the school district in a news release initially reported by Nebraska media outlet ruralradio.com. Immediate action following the incident conducted alongside the Nebraska State Patrol, the FBI, and the U.S. Secret Service enabled the retrieval of $700,000 worth of pilfered funds, noted officials. Such a disclosure comes amid the increasing prevalence of phishing campaigns using fake invoices, with a Lithuanian man's phishing scheme involving the creation of a phony company imitating an Asian computer hardware maker resulting in the theft of over $120 million from Google and Facebook.
