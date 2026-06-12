Google sues to dismantle AI-powered cybercrime operation

As reported by TechCrunch, Google has filed a lawsuit aimed at disrupting a large-scale cybercrime operation that allegedly leverages artificial intelligence to conduct its scams. The tech giant announced its legal action against a group identified as Outsider Enterprise, which is accused of using AI to send deceptive text messages.

The lawsuit targets Outsider Enterprise, a network believed to be based in China, for allegedly using AI to impersonate Google and other brands in scam text messages. The objective of these messages is to steal victims' passwords and credit card information. Google estimates that "hundreds of thousands of victims" have been financially impacted, with losses in the "millions." In a two-week period, the group reportedly deployed 9,000 fake websites, 1 million fraudulent web domains, and sent 2.5 million scam texts to Android users.

Google stated that its own AI-powered tools are used to combat these AI-driven scams, successfully detecting and intercepting over 10 billion scam messages monthly. The company is collaborating with major telecommunication providers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to block these messages and is working with the FBI on law enforcement actions.