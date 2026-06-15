FBI warns of couriers collecting crypto scam payments

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning regarding a trend in cryptocurrency investment scams, commonly known as "pig butchering" or "romance baiting." Criminals are now employing couriers to collect money directly from victims.

These scams typically begin with fraudsters establishing trust through social media or dating apps before luring victims into fraudulent investment schemes. When legitimate financial institutions block suspicious transfers, scammers direct victims to meet couriers in person to hand over cash. These couriers are identified using pre-arranged passwords or specific dollar bill serial numbers. After the cash is collected, victims see a fabricated increase in their virtual wallet, only to be asked for more money for bogus taxes and penalties, again collected via couriers.

The FBI advises researching crypto platforms, avoiding sharing personal information or meeting unknown individuals, and being wary of "love bombing" tactics. Victims are encouraged to report incidents to the FBI with as much detail as possible. In 2025, investment scams accounted for 49% of cybercrime incidents, leading to $8.6 billion in losses.