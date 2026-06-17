Summer vacation scams surge, targeting travel industry

Scams targeting individuals booking summer vacations are significantly increasing, with the hospitality and travel sector experiencing a surge in cyberattacks. This trend shows a marked rise compared to previous years, indicating a growing problem for both consumers and businesses, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

Check Point Research reported that in May 2026, the hospitality, travel, and recreation sector faced an average of 2,291 weekly cyberattacks per organization, a 24% increase from the previous month and more than double the volume seen in May 2023. Over the past three years, attacks on this industry have risen by 122%, far exceeding the 2% global average increase across all industries. This suggests a deliberate, seasonal targeting of holiday-goers who are often distracted and eager to secure deals. Scammers are employing phishing emails and fraudulent websites, with over 47,000 new travel-related domains registered in May 2026 alone. One in every 112 of these new domains is already flagged as malicious or suspicious.

Major travel platforms like Booking, Airbnb, and Skyscanner have been impersonated, with fake websites designed to steal personal and financial data. Travelers are urged to meticulously verify website domains before entering any sensitive information.