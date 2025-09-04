Data Security

Navy Federal Credit Union data leaked by misconfiguration

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S. military-focused credit union Navy Federal Credit Union had 378 GB of data leaked by an unprotected database, HackRead reports.

Included in the misconfigured server were unencrypted backup information, such as internal usernames, email addresses, hashed credentials, and multiple Tableau workbook files, according to an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on Website Planet.

Despite the absence of plaintext credit union member details, such information could still be exploited by threat actors in subsequent phishing and identity theft attacks, said Fowler, who noted that the server was promptly secured following notification to the NFCU.

"These files can sometimes be just a representation of the production data, but they still may reveal underlying structures or metadata that indicate how the backup software associates or connects these files to production systems," Fowler added.

Organizations have been urged to strengthen backup data security via encryption and routine audits following the incident.

Related

PowerSchool breach prompts Texas lawsuit

Online education software provider PowerSchool has been sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over misleading trade practices and identity theft protection claims following a sweeping cyberattack in December that compromised data from more than 70 million students and teachers, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherByteCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationDecryptionDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)Digital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds