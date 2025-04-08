Native cloud firewalls failed security tests, report finds

CyberRatings.org has released its Q1 2025 Comparative Test Report on Cloud Network Firewalls, revealing stark performance disparities between native cloud firewalls and third-party solutions, according to SDxCentral

Testing ten firewall products deployed in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments; the report found native offerings from all three providers scored 0% in network security effectiveness.

In contrast, third-party firewalls from Check Point, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, and Versa Networks achieved near-perfect effectiveness, ranging from 99.61% to 100%. The evaluation involved over 2,000 exploits, 2,500 evasion techniques, and more than 2,700 false positive samples.

Tests assessed evasion detection across networking Layers 3, 4, and 7, with the most significant penalties applied for failures at the foundational layers. Poor decryption capabilities and architectural shortcomings, particularly in Microsoft Azure’s firewall, were highlighted as major concerns. Despite past notifications, Amazon Web Services has made no significant improvements.

CyberRatings emphasized that the deficiencies are not due to zero-day vulnerabilities but stem from fundamental design issues. The organization recommends enterprises rely on third-party firewalls for reliable cloud protection, as native tools currently fall short of securing dynamic cloud environments.