National Public Data revived after major breach

HackRead reports that leading background check service National Public Data has reemerged online under the ownership of Florida-based firm Perfect Privacy LLC months after its previous owner, Jerico Pictures, filed for bankruptcy following a massive data breach that exposed 2.9 billion records belonging to individuals in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.
Analysis of the revived NPD website revealed not only the retention of details regarding the breach but also all of the information that had been pilfered in the incident, which remains searchable. Such persistence of stolen data on the NPD site was regarded by NordPass Head of Product Karolis Arbaciauskas as a "privacy nightmare," with threat actors potentially leveraging included details to conduct highly convincing phishing schemes. Individuals whose information had been stolen as part of last year's breach have been advised to immediately complete opt-out forms available to erase their profiles from the NPD site.
