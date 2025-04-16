Threat Intelligence, Data Security

Musks tech unit accused in NLRB cyber breach

Data Leaks

Reuters reports that a whistleblower has accused Elon Musks tech team, US DOGE Service, of potentially causing a serious data breach at the National Labor Relations Board, compromising sensitive case files.

In a complaint to Senators Tom Cotton and Mark Warner, IT staffer Daniel Berulis claimed Musks associates were given excessive access to the NLRBs systems, which store proprietary business data, union organizing details, and private affidavits. According to Berulis, roughly 10 gigabytes of data disappeared after logging protocols were tampered with in March. He also noted failed login attempts from a Russian IP using valid credentials shortly after the breach. The NLRB denied any intrusion, while Musks team did not respond to requests for comment. Efforts to report the breach to CISA were allegedly obstructed by superiors, and Berulis later received a drone-captured threat at his home.

There is this fear to speak out because of reprisal, he told Reuters, raising concerns about retaliation and national cybersecurity.

