While over 17,500 individuals in Texas and 1,950 others in South Carolina were confirmed to have been affected, Lemonade has not provided additional details regarding the extent of the incident, which has already been remediated after its discovery last month. Such a disclosure from Lemonade comes months after major insurers GEICO and Travelers were ordered by New York state officials to pay penalties exceeding $11 million over the exposure of driver's license numbers belonging to nearly 120,000 individuals across the state, which were later used to file fraudulent insurance claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Breach
Application platform-related breach confirmed by insurer Lemonade
Encryption your data. Digital Lock. Hacker attack and data breach. Big data with encrypted computer code. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept. Database storage 3d illustration
New York-based insurance firm Lemonade which has gained notoriety over its usage of artificial intelligence and chatbots for claims processing has confirmed the compromise of thousands of individuals' driver's license numbers collected between April 2023 and September 2024 following the exploitation of an online application platform vulnerability, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
While over 17,500 individuals in Texas and 1,950 others in South Carolina were confirmed to have been affected, Lemonade has not provided additional details regarding the extent of the incident, which has already been remediated after its discovery last month. Such a disclosure from Lemonade comes months after major insurers GEICO and Travelers were ordered by New York state officials to pay penalties exceeding $11 million over the exposure of driver's license numbers belonging to nearly 120,000 individuals across the state, which were later used to file fraudulent insurance claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While over 17,500 individuals in Texas and 1,950 others in South Carolina were confirmed to have been affected, Lemonade has not provided additional details regarding the extent of the incident, which has already been remediated after its discovery last month. Such a disclosure from Lemonade comes months after major insurers GEICO and Travelers were ordered by New York state officials to pay penalties exceeding $11 million over the exposure of driver's license numbers belonging to nearly 120,000 individuals across the state, which were later used to file fraudulent insurance claims amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsAttack Vector
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds