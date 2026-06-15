China-linked group uses InfiniteRed malware to target medical research institutions

A China-linked espionage campaign has been discovered targeting exposed REDCap servers, leading to the deployment of the InfiniteRed malware and the theft of sensitive data from a North American medical institution. Google Threat Intelligence Group researchers attribute the attacks to a threat actor known as UNC6508, who managed to remain undetected within the victim's network for over a year. The REDCap platform is widely used for managing medical and scientific research databases and surveys, as reported by Bleeping Computer.

The attackers, identified as UNC6508, likely exploited older, vulnerable versions of REDCap to gain initial access, although the exact method remains undetermined. Once inside, they deployed a custom malware called InfiniteRed, specifically designed for REDCap systems. This malware, consisting of a persistence module, a credential harvester, and a backdoor, was hidden by trojanizing server system files. The credential harvester captured login details from REDCap pages, while the backdoor allowed UNC6508 to execute commands, upload/download files, run SQL queries, and retrieve stolen credentials.

A novel technique observed was the use of a legitimate "content compliance rules" feature in enterprise tools to exfiltrate data via email, by BCCing matched content to a specific Gmail address. The keywords targeted were related to medical research, advanced technology, and military topics. Google has notified multiple compromised organizations in the U.S. and Canada. REDCap administrators are advised to upgrade their instances, implement multi-factor authentication, and use Device Bound Session Credentials.