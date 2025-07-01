While none of the individuals alleged to have been compromised by Iranian hackers have provided a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that such national security breach should be investigated. Such leaks may have been done by Iran to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli actions without the consequence of further military strikes, according to American Enterprise Institute's Frederick Kagan. "A default explanation is that everyone's been ordered to use all the asymmetric stuff that they can that's not likely to trigger a resumption of major Israeli/U.S. military activity. Leaking a bunch more emails is not likely to do that," Kagan said.
More Trump aide email leaks warned by Iranian hackers
Nearly 100 GB of emails from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump advisor Roger Stone, Trump legal counsel Lindsey Halligan, and Trump enemy Stormy Daniels were claimed to have been exfiltrated by Iranian state-sponsored threat operation Robert, which has threatened to expose such messages following a leak before last year's presidential election that included a financial deal between President Donald Trump and former presidential candidate and now Trump's health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Reuters reports.
While none of the individuals alleged to have been compromised by Iranian hackers have provided a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that such national security breach should be investigated. Such leaks may have been done by Iran to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli actions without the consequence of further military strikes, according to American Enterprise Institute's Frederick Kagan. "A default explanation is that everyone's been ordered to use all the asymmetric stuff that they can that's not likely to trigger a resumption of major Israeli/U.S. military activity. Leaking a bunch more emails is not likely to do that," Kagan said.
