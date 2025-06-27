Phishing, Threat Intelligence

New Iranian phishing attacks take aim at Israeli tech experts

Technology background with national flag of Iran. 3D rendering

(Adobe Stock)

Iranian state-backed threat operation APT42, also known as Educated Manticore, Mint Sandstorm, and Charming Kitten, has launched a new phishing campaign aimed at cybersecurity professionals, computer science experts, and journalists across Israel amid escalating tensions between both nations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Malicious artificial intelligence-crafted messages purporting to be Google Meet invitations have been spread by attackers in the guise of cybersecurity firm employees through email and WhatsApp in a bid to lure targets into providing their email usernames and passwords, as well as their two-factor authentication codes, a report from Check Point Research showed. Such a development comes as Albania's Tirana capital had its official website reportedly disrupted by an Iranian hacking group earlier this week. Despite relatively steady attacks so far, Iran is expected by Palo Alto Networks researchers to escalate intrusions within the next few weeks.

Related

ClickFix intrusions skyrocket, report finds

Infosecurity Magazine reports that intrusions involving the ClickFix social engineering technique rose by 517% during the first half of 2025, with such tactics leveraged in almost 8% of all blocked attacks over the same period.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingGoogle HackingInformation WarfarePassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds