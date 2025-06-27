Malicious artificial intelligence-crafted messages purporting to be Google Meet invitations have been spread by attackers in the guise of cybersecurity firm employees through email and WhatsApp in a bid to lure targets into providing their email usernames and passwords, as well as their two-factor authentication codes, a report from Check Point Research showed. Such a development comes as Albania's Tirana capital had its official website reportedly disrupted by an Iranian hacking group earlier this week. Despite relatively steady attacks so far, Iran is expected by Palo Alto Networks researchers to escalate intrusions within the next few weeks.
Phishing, Threat Intelligence
New Iranian phishing attacks take aim at Israeli tech experts
(Adobe Stock)
Iranian state-backed threat operation APT42, also known as Educated Manticore, Mint Sandstorm, and Charming Kitten, has launched a new phishing campaign aimed at cybersecurity professionals, computer science experts, and journalists across Israel amid escalating tensions between both nations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
